The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and Yavapai County Emergency Management, working in collaboration with Arizona Public Service (APS) would like to remind residents of what to do during a power outage. During an outage:



• APS doesn’t always know when you are without power. You can report an outage by calling 602-371-3680, through the APS app or at aps.com/outages.

• Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food will stay fresh for several hours.

• In case of an extended outage, APS will reimburse customers for ice purchases to keep the food in your fridge fresh. Keep your receipt and mail it to APS System Outage Communications P.O. Box 53999 Sta. 3255, Phoenix AZ 85072-3999.

• Additionally, Yavapai County and Red Cross will coordinate to establish warming or cooling stations during prolonged outages, these will show on the APS outage map and on Yavapai County Emergency Management Facebook page.



• If you see a power line down, stay 100’ away and call 911.

• Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances.

• During high-risk fire conditions, APS takes extra steps to reduce the risk of wildfires. This can include taking power lines out of service so first responders can enter the area safely. Or, APS may need to take extra time to inspect lines to ensure they are not damaged before restoring power.

To learn more, visit aps.com/outages, or facebook.com/YCOEM.