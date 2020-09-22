Tuesday Night Jazz on the Square starts tonight at 6:30

Tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 22, is the final performance of the Tuesday Night Jazz on the Square season.



The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez Street in downtown Prescott.

The performance will include the "OrganNauts, Defenders of the Jazz Tradition," and will feature Boss Tenors Bill Lieske and Dave Russell.

This performance is part of the Summer Concert Series. You can watch a live stream of the concert on the Prescott Downtown Partnership Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/prescottdowntownpartnership.