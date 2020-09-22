OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 22
Weather  81.0
Sept. 22 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; why a flu shot matters more this year

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 11:09 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,680,643 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 214,846 positive results and 5,498 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Yavapai County has tested 41,185 residents with a total of 2,482 positive cases, 1,154 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients and three persons under investigation, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

WHY FLU SHOTS MATTER MORE THIS YEAR

"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu," YCCHS said in the news release. "A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients. September and October are good times to get a flu vaccine.​"

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19?

According to YCCHS, influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two. To learn more about the differences go to www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

The influenza vaccine is available at Yavapai County Community Health Services. The shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS. You can also visit the state's flu shot locator website, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

