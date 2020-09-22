Prescott Valley in Brief: County Recorder provides guidelines for the General Election

County Recorder: Follow guidelines for the General Election

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman is reminding registered voters about important information regarding the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. What follows are guidelines to follow:

• All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election.

• To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by Monday, Oct. 5. Visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St. Room 228 in Prescott or 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood, to register in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or, visit servicearizona.com to register online.

• Election materials cannot be forwarded. If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. — no longer have a post-office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) contact the recorder’s office at 928-771-3248 or visit servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Oct. 5.

• Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting automatic ballot-by-mail on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Make sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

• Voters may vote early in-person or vote on a replacement ballot beginning Oct. 7 at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office in Prescott or Cottonwood. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30. Proper identification is required.

• The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 23. To request a one-time early ballot, visit my.arizona.vote or call 928-771-3248.

• Instead of mailing your voted ballot-by-mail, consider using one of the recorder’s office’s 13 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. Doing this saves the county 60 cents per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapai.us/GOVOTE for locations. Do not mail your ballot back after Tuesday, Oct. 27. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

• Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

• Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 or send an e-mail to: web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

‘Election Challenges During a Pandemic’ virtually Sept. 30

During this year’s election season, it is important to plan how you’re going to vote. From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, join the Prescott Valley Public Library and the League of Women Voters for a virtual presentation called “Election Challenges During a Pandemic.”

Covered topics will include the vote-by-mail controversy; primary election results and evaluation; youth education; voter outreach; trusted resources; redistricting in 2021; and “Follow Your Ballot.”

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman and Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constable are scheduled to present the free program, although registration is required. To register for the pre-recorded presentation, visit: https://bit.ly/2RByLNG.

Support the D-H Historical Society through drawing

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society encourages people to support the organization through its monthly drawing, one in which the winner has a chance to win the book, “Ghost Towns of Route 66” or the bonus book “Arizona Myths & Legends.”

Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each, and you may order as many tickets as you like. When your ticket order has been received, your tickets will be put into a bin for the drawing on Thursday, Oct. 1. All tickets for the drawing must be bought before Oct. 1, as late entries will be applied to the following month’s drawing.

The winner will be notified promptly by email or phone and the society will arrange a place and time to present you with your winning item. You must pick up the item in-person because the society cannot mail or ship winning items.

To buy tickets, visit PayPal or mail a check to Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society and include your contact information, such as an email address or phone number. To send a check by mail, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society; ℅ Ruth Thomas, Treasurer; PO Box 85; Humboldt, AZ 86329. Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, puts its donations toward building a museum and obtaining farming, ranching and mining artifacts/exhibits.

National Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15

National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the achievements, contributions, culture, and history of Hispanic and Latino American people. The month-long celebration began on Sept. 15, commemorating the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The commemoration kicked off in 1968 as a weeklong event. It expanded to four weeks in 1988 to reflect Mexico’s, Chile’s and Belize’s independence days. Hispanic Heritage Month now ends on Oct. 15. National Hispanic Heritage Month explores the rich history and culture of Latinx people.

Town Blood Drive is Sept. 29 at Public Library

The Town of Prescott Valley Blood Drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. For more information, contact Carolyn at 928-759-5520 or visit bloodhero.com and use Sponsor Code: Prescott Valley.

Appointments should be made in advance to maintain social distancing, and all donors must bring and wear a face covering.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health issues need more attention to reduce the risk of suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in late June, 40% of adults in the United States reported struggling with mental health or substance use. Individual action is important, too, especially during times when self-isolation and physical distancing are recommended.

If you’re concerned that someone is or might become depressed or suicidal, here are some tips: Check in on a regular basis; offer to help with basic needs; point out the importance of a daily routine; encourage physical and mental activity; and learn the warning signs of suicide.

In addition, here are some signs that you can look for, including: No longer responding to calls and texts; changes in tone or language when talking, texting or posting online; changes in the frequency and type of content shared online; changes in energy levels or appetite; and increased use of drugs or alcohol.

For more information, visit: bit.ly/3hMSt4g, mayocl.in/3iacnqg or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Some election signs remain posted until after General Election

The Town of Prescott Valley reminds residents that some campaign signs may remain in place in the community until the Nov. 3 General Election ends.

Prescott Valley Town Council candidates Lori Hunt and April Hepperle were elected outright in the Aug. 4 primary. They were required to remove their signs by Aug. 19.

Four remaining candidates — including Marty Grossman, Roger Kinsinger, David Dohm and Brenda Dickinson — face a runoff in the General Election and must remove their signs by Nov. 18.

For more information on election signage or other election questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 928-759-3135.

Game & Fish accepting applications for draw permit-tags

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is currently accepting applications for permit-tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, and raptor capture. To apply, visit azgfd.gov and click “Apply for a Draw.”

For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 8 of the “2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at azgfd.gov/hunting/draw, and printed booklets will be available soon at license dealers statewide.

The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. Arizona time Tuesday, Oct. 13. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period, which is Oct. 13.

To make it easier, know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard”; check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All applicants are encouraged to buy PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag or tags for any reason without losing their bonus points. For more information, visit azgfd.gov/pointguard.

Town seeks applicants for commissions, boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Board of Adjustment, Library Board of Trustees, and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Arts and Culture: This position is for a non-voting member. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture in Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events. First priority for membership is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s town limits

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting before scheduling an interview.

Board of Adjustment: This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and Town Codes. Applicants must live in Prescott Valley. The purpose of this board is to interpret and enforce town code regarding zoning and code regulations.

Library Board of Trustees: Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live in Prescott Valley’s town limits.

Parks and Recreation Commission: Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Parks & Recreation Commission. The commission recommends regulations and policy for the administration, and control and improvement of the public parks. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Parks & Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Those appointed must live in Prescott Valley’s town limits.

Applications for these roles are available in the Executive Management Office on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For inquiries, call 928-759-3102 or send an email to: lduke@pvaz.net or esmith@pvaz.net. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Help the Town of Prescott Valley rename NAZ Suns Way

Mayor Kell Palguta previously sent out a poll asking the community to vote on a new street name for NAZ Suns Way near Findlay Toyota Center off of Glassford Hill Road. However, after discussions with council members, town officials have decided to expand the voting period.

Anyone can vote in the town’s online survey, which can be found at: surveymonkey.com/r/GQ3LB85. You may vote for the new street name from now until Nov. 1.

Public Library volunteer needed for Amazon sales

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library (PVPL) is looking for a motivated volunteer or volunteers who would be willing to set up and operate an Amazon storefront to sell unique books on Amazon.

Ongoing duties may vary, depending on activity level of donations and sales. Potential volunteer candidates should show a willingness to support the Friends of PVPL through Amazon sales.

For more information and/or to apply, visit pvaz.net/229/Employment.