Obituary: Mamie Pearl Wallace

Mamie Pearl Wallace of Prescott, Arizona passed away at 1:30 AM on September 16th, 2020 at Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Aransas Pass, Texas on March 8, 1927 to George and Mamie (Cornelius) Smith, the oldest of 5 children.

As a teenager, she went to work at the Navel Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas where she met her husband, Emil Edward Mullins and had 2 daughters. She later had a son and moved to Ohio where she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Years later, she and her children moved to San Bernardino, California. It was there she met and married Clarence Bellamy and was sealed in the Los Angeles, Calif. Temple.

Clarence passed away a couple years later. Several years later, she met and married Lester Wallace and they moved to Prescott in 1990.

Pearl became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 on Pleasant Street in Prescott. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and puzzles of all kinds. She had many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin brothers, George Jr. and James Smith; her son and daughter in law, Glen & Kathleen (Allen) Bellamy and 3 husbands.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Irene Mullins and Sharon (Kraig) Phelps; her brothers, Freeman and Lewis (Pat) Smith; many nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care and compassion that was shown to our mother.

Pearl’s cremated remains will be inurned at the Prescott National Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Cultural Hall (entrance through back parking lot) on Ruth St. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Pearl’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.