Obituary: Bernice “Bea” Carnahan

Bernice “Bea” Carnahan, age 101, passed away September 15, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Bea was born September 28, 1918, to Cleve and Mabel Bennett in Brookings, South Dakota. When she was a child, the family moved to Iowa. She is a 1935 graduate of Springville (Iowa) High School and worked as a secretary until her retirement from Penick and Ford (Cedar Rapids) in 1985. At that time, she and her husband, Jim, spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. In 2005, they moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Jim and daughter, Sally Knorpp.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay (David) Keeley of Prescott, Ariz., son-in-law, Larry Knorpp of San Benito Texas, grand-daughters Patti Ryan of Dallas, Texas, Kirsten (Mark) Fletcher of Bartlett, Illinois and Erin Keeley of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Bea was outgoing and had many friends.

She and Jim loved to dance and were part of a square dance group in Apache Junction for several years. She was devoted to family and was instrumental in getting family together at every opportunity. She will be missed.

A family service will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Special appreciation and thanks go out to Villa Fiore Assisted Living home in Prescott Valley, Maggie’s Hospice and Prescott United Methodist Church.

Information provided by survivors.