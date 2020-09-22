OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 22
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Bernice “Bea” Carnahan

Bernice “Bea” Carnahan

Bernice “Bea” Carnahan

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 7:21 p.m.

Bernice “Bea” Carnahan, age 101, passed away September 15, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Bea was born September 28, 1918, to Cleve and Mabel Bennett in Brookings, South Dakota. When she was a child, the family moved to Iowa. She is a 1935 graduate of Springville (Iowa) High School and worked as a secretary until her retirement from Penick and Ford (Cedar Rapids) in 1985. At that time, she and her husband, Jim, spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. In 2005, they moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Jim and daughter, Sally Knorpp.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay (David) Keeley of Prescott, Ariz., son-in-law, Larry Knorpp of San Benito Texas, grand-daughters Patti Ryan of Dallas, Texas, Kirsten (Mark) Fletcher of Bartlett, Illinois and Erin Keeley of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Bea was outgoing and had many friends.

She and Jim loved to dance and were part of a square dance group in Apache Junction for several years. She was devoted to family and was instrumental in getting family together at every opportunity. She will be missed.

A family service will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Special appreciation and thanks go out to Villa Fiore Assisted Living home in Prescott Valley, Maggie’s Hospice and Prescott United Methodist Church.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner- Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bernice’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Marilyn Pitzer
Obituary: Susan D. Parker
Obituary: Deborah Fitzgerald
Obituary: Mearl J. Proctor
Obituary: Ellen Irene (Johnson) Bea

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries