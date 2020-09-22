Launch Pad hosts “launch” party on Saturday to celebrate new teen programming

For two hours on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Launch Pad Teen Center leaders and staff will open the doors of what it now calls its “Houston Center” at 424 6th Street in Prescott to share about its programs, adventure camps and other activities that benefit middle school and high school teens on a year-round basis.

The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. event will also be a kickoff for the third annual Trek for Teens fundraiser sponsored by Findlay Subuaru.

The rim-to-rim Grand Canyon hike has already raised$38,000 to support the center with scholarships for its outdoor adventure programs.

Given this year’s COVID-19 restrictions limiting group hikes, center founder and Director Courtney Osterfelt said she was forced to restrict the number of hikers and follow canyon hiking protocols. Though no one else can participate in the October event, she said anyone wishing to donate to the effort is welcome, and encouraged, to continue to do so.

One of the first outdoor adventure camps to benefit from the community’s generosity this school year will be over the coming fall break when up to 15 teens will travel to Lake Pleasant for camping and other outdoor and leadership activities, Osterfelt explained.

Registration and scholarships for that trip are now available by calling the center at 928-277-0758.

The open house event will allow visitors to see how the Launch Pad is utilizing its new space amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Center leaders and supporters remain committed to its multi-million dollar capital campaign to remodel the downtown warehouse into a model space for teens across the Quad-City area and beyond.

Pre-package refreshments will be served.

Information provided by Launch Pad Teen Center.