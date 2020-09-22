Chino Valley schools’ summer food program extended until Dec. 31

When COVID-19 turned the world upside-down and canceled school for the rest of the academic year, the Chino Valley Unified School District and its food services and facilities management company, Sodexo, came up with a plan to continue providing meals for children even though school isn’t in session.

From the time that Gov. Doug Ducey canceled the rest of the 2019-20 school year on March 30, the CVUSD-Sodexo tandem started providing free federally-funded breakfasts and lunches to families and their children at Territorial Early Childhood Center.

This food program has lasted through the original timeline of the school year and has continued well through the summer.

However, this summer food program was put to a halt near the end of July because the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not approve the program to run beyond that.

Fortunately for the families of Chino Valley and Paulden, CVUSD announced last week that the USDA approved free meals for all children ages 18 years and younger through the rest of 2020.

WHAT THIS MEANS

1-The district will provide free meals for all children age 18 and younger.

2-Meals are free for all children regardless of what school they attend.

• Whether children attend school in person, online or a combination of both, families can receive free meals for them.

• Children do not have to be enrolled in the school district to receive free meal benefits.

3-A parent/guardian may pick up meals at the Grab-n-Go site, located at Territorial Early Childhood School or at a bus stop without a child present.

4-Parents/guardians do not have to fill out an application in order to receive free meals for their children.

• No proof of income or residence is required.

5-Meal distribution sites are listed below;

• Drive thru Grab n Go - located at Territorial Early Childhood Center – 1088 Mahan Lane Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for all children age 18 and under.

• School Cafeteria meal pick up or classroom delivery, if child is on campus. Children on campus will be provided a breakfast and lunch to take home for the next day, during hybrid instruction.

• Dates and times for bus routes will be posted on CVUSD’s website.

“Chino Valley Unified School District has greatly appreciated the community’s support during these past months. The district remains committed to our community and its children as it begins this new school year,” the district said in a statement.

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.