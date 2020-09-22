OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 22
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2020 Census: Who is that knocking on my front door?
Last chance to fill out 2020 Census, help bring crucial funding to community

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and items and devices such as the black canvass bag with a Census logo. (2020census.gov)

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and items and devices such as the black canvass bag with a Census logo. (2020census.gov)

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 12:42 p.m.

Census Bureau workers will be going door to door through Sept. 30 to get all residents to complete the census count.

The U.S. Census Bureau will end field data and self-response collection for the 2020 Census on Wednesday. The Town of Prescott Valley urges all residents, alternatively, to fill out the 2020 Census online, by mail, or by phone before the deadline.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade, according to a news release. This money shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size or location.

Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for public transit systems. Results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education. Other funding includes programs to support rural areas, restore wildlife, prevent child abuse, prepare for wildfires, provide housing assistance for older adults, and much more.

While Prescott Valley has the sixth highest “self-response rate” in the state with 73.4% responding, Arizona remains at just 63.1%. Those not counted represent money lost to our state and community.

You can respond to the 2020 Census or find more information by visiting 2020Census.gov today. If you live in Prescott Valley and need assistance filling out your 2020 Census, please call the Prescott Valley Public Library at 928-759-3040.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

photo

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott’s early Census 2020 response rate tops those for county, state, nation
Census 2020 numbers will be Prescott’s ‘legacy’ through 2030, says bureau official
Census Bureau workers now knocking on doors
Avoid a knock on your door, respond to Census early, officials say
Prescott Valley, Prescott 5th and 6th in state for Census responses
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries