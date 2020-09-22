2020 Census: Who is that knocking on my front door?

Census Bureau workers will be going door to door through Sept. 30 to get all residents to complete the census count.

The U.S. Census Bureau will end field data and self-response collection for the 2020 Census on Wednesday. The Town of Prescott Valley urges all residents, alternatively, to fill out the 2020 Census online, by mail, or by phone before the deadline.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade, according to a news release. This money shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size or location.

Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for public transit systems. Results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education. Other funding includes programs to support rural areas, restore wildlife, prevent child abuse, prepare for wildfires, provide housing assistance for older adults, and much more.

While Prescott Valley has the sixth highest “self-response rate” in the state with 73.4% responding, Arizona remains at just 63.1%. Those not counted represent money lost to our state and community.

You can respond to the 2020 Census or find more information by visiting 2020Census.gov today. If you live in Prescott Valley and need assistance filling out your 2020 Census, please call the Prescott Valley Public Library at 928-759-3040.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.