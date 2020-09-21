Sept. 21 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; how to minimize in-person worker census visits

Across Arizona, 1,670,418 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 214,251 positive results and 5,478 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Sept. 21.

Yavapai County has tested 41,013 residents with a total of 2,478 positive cases, 1,154 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients and three persons under investigation, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUIs.

HOW TO MINIMIZE IN-PERSON CENSUS WORKER VISITS

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to have all data collected by September 30 so it can meet a federal deadline of December 31 to deliver that population information, which is used to determine federal funding for the next 10 years and the distribution of political representation.

According to YCCHS, the census in-person employees, or enumerators, are local residents who have been hired and trained to interview residents and capture a more accurate count for the decennial census. Enumerators will follow up with households who have not yet completed the 2020 Census online, over the phone or through mail, and will carry a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

While enumerators will wear a mask and have completed a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods, residents can minimize the chance of an in-person visit by quickly responding to the census online, over the phone or by mail.

The 2020 Census is open to all households to complete on line at 2020CENSUS.GOV, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020 (844-468-2020 for Spanish) and by paper through the mail. Residents who do not have their unique 12-digit number, received on a census invitation mailed to their home, can still complete the census online.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.