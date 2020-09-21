OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 21
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sept. 21 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; how to minimize in-person worker census visits

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 21, 2020 1:36 p.m.

Across Arizona, 1,670,418 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 214,251 positive results and 5,478 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Sept. 21.

Yavapai County has tested 41,013 residents with a total of 2,478 positive cases, 1,154 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients and three persons under investigation, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients or PUIs.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

HOW TO MINIMIZE IN-PERSON CENSUS WORKER VISITS

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to have all data collected by September 30 so it can meet a federal deadline of December 31 to deliver that population information, which is used to determine federal funding for the next 10 years and the distribution of political representation.

According to YCCHS, the census in-person employees, or enumerators, are local residents who have been hired and trained to interview residents and capture a more accurate count for the decennial census. Enumerators will follow up with households who have not yet completed the 2020 Census online, over the phone or through mail, and will carry a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

While enumerators will wear a mask and have completed a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods, residents can minimize the chance of an in-person visit by quickly responding to the census online, over the phone or by mail.

The 2020 Census is open to all households to complete on line at 2020CENSUS.GOV, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020 (844-468-2020 for Spanish) and by paper through the mail. Residents who do not have their unique 12-digit number, received on a census invitation mailed to their home, can still complete the census online.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sept. 15 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; see new flu shot locator website
Sept. 16 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; schools pivoting priorities
Sept. 14 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; 4 evolving treatment protocols
Sept. 17 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; state increases 1,753 cases overnight
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries