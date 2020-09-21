Obituary: Stevie Huse

Stevie Huse, beloved son and brother, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at the young age of 33.

He is survived by his parents, Steve Huse of Prescott, Arizona, and Patricia Huse of Hawaii. Also his two brothers and their families, Jason Huse and Matthew Huse of Santa Cruz, California.

A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the ramada at Watson Lake Park at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.



Information provided by survivors.