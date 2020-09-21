OFFERS
Law Enforcement Appreciation Project provides thank you kits to officers

The Yavapai College Police Department was one of the local law enforcement departments that received appreciation kits from the Opioid Overdose Prevention team. Members compiled appreciation items for each sworn officer in Yavapai County that carries Narcan, as well as the K-9s. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

The Yavapai College Police Department was one of the local law enforcement departments that received appreciation kits from the Opioid Overdose Prevention team. Members compiled appreciation items for each sworn officer in Yavapai County that carries Narcan, as well as the K-9s. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 21, 2020 6:25 p.m.

photo

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office also received appreciation kits from the Opioid Overdose Prevention team. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

The Opioid Overdose Prevention team has undertaken the Law Enforcement Appreciation project.

Members compiled appreciation kits with items for each sworn officer in Yavapai County that carries Narcan, as well as the K-9s.

As Yavapai County overdoses increase, the number of times first responders must give Narcan increases.

“Partnered with current events and the trauma associated with overdose response, our officers carry a heavy weight on their shoulders from these experiences,” Yavapai County Community Health Services said in a new release Friday. “They have delivered to each police department and to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

photo

The Sedona Police Department was one of the local law enforcement departments that received appreciation kits from the Opioid Overdose Prevention team. Members compiled appreciation items for each sworn officer in Yavapai County that carries Narcan, as well as the K-9s. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

