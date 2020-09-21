ERAU to host free virtual astronomy events this fall

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium is going virtual this fall in the interest of community health and safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The following is a list of upcoming interactive, astronomy themed virtual events:

• Embry-Riddle Astronomy Undergraduate Research Presentations – Noon Tuesday, Sept. 29

Watch aspiring Embry-Riddle astronomy students discuss their work and specialties as they present their research live in the planetarium to a virtual audience.

You can even ask them questions about their work with the YouTube live chat feature. Show link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoUEN0pidI.

• Science Speaker Series: Dr. Emily Levesque – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Embry-Riddle’s Dr. Noel Richardson will hold an engaging discussion with Dr. Levesque on her new book, “The Last Stargazers.” They will explore the fascinating stories of the individuals who operate and visit observatories — providing a behind-the-scenes perspective of what goes into a professional telescope run.

Audience members in virtual attendance can ask their questions via YouTube chat, with the potential of having them addressed during the show. Show link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_j5hS_naxg.

• A Tour of Our Planets – 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

There are many planets out there in the cosmos, but this show will focus on the eight that circle around our sun in the solar system. Join us for a tour of the different planets, where we will explore each of their unique features in this educational astronomy program tailored younger students.

With parental or guardian permission, the children may ask questions in YouTube chat during the program. Show link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7kZB3aNBEc.

CONTACT

To contact the planetarium and STEM outreach office at ERAU, please call 928-777-3422 or email prstmout@erau.edu. Visit: prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows to join a variety of engaging and interactive astronomy-themed virtual events from the comfort of your own computer.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.