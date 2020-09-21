Daytime lane closures on Highway 69 in Spring Valley start Sept. 23

Prescott-area drivers who use Highway 69 in Spring Valley should plan for daytime lane closures between Lazy T Circle and Wildcat Way while contractors install a traffic signal at Spring Lane, according to a news release.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• North and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, and ending in mid-October.

• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

• Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through the work zone, as needed.

• Learn more on the project webpage: azdot.gov/SR69springlane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.