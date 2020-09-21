OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 21
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Daytime lane closures on Highway 69 in Spring Valley start Sept. 23
Drivers should allow extra travel time

This map shows the portion of Highway 69 that will have daytime closures begining Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The closure will be each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday until mid-October. (Google Maps screenshot)

This map shows the portion of Highway 69 that will have daytime closures begining Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The closure will be each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday until mid-October. (Google Maps screenshot)

Originally Published: September 21, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Prescott-area drivers who use Highway 69 in Spring Valley should plan for daytime lane closures between Lazy T Circle and Wildcat Way while contractors install a traffic signal at Spring Lane, according to a news release.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• North and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, and ending in mid-October.

• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

• Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through the work zone, as needed.

• Learn more on the project webpage: azdot.gov/SR69springlane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Plan for daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Mayer starting Aug. 31
Daytime lane closures on 89A-Fain Road set for May 19-21
ADOT plans work at signal locations on Highway 69 this week
Overnight lane restrictions begin Sept. 22 on Highway 89 in Prescott
Plan for delays on Highway 89 between Deep Well Ranch Road, 89A beginning Aug. 19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries