Daytime lane closures on Highway 69 in Spring Valley start Sept. 23
Drivers should allow extra travel time
Prescott-area drivers who use Highway 69 in Spring Valley should plan for daytime lane closures between Lazy T Circle and Wildcat Way while contractors install a traffic signal at Spring Lane, according to a news release.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
• North and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, and ending in mid-October.
• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
• Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through the work zone, as needed.
• Learn more on the project webpage: azdot.gov/SR69springlane.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
