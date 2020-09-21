Adoption Spotlights: Ethan and Fekkial
Originally Published: September 21, 2020 6:28 p.m.
Ethan
A sweet, creative boy who can draw just about anything, Ethan loves Legos, flag football, Mexican food and German chocolate cake. He dreams of going to Universal Studios and hopes to become a professional video game designer when he grows up.
Fekkial
A sweet, fun and active boy, Fekkial’s smile brightens any room. He loves football, basketball, swimming and video games. He’s also a huge big fan of Marvel and DC Comics – he knows all of the best trivia.
Get to know Ethan and Fekkial and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
