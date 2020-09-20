OFFERS
Arizona reports 469 new coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths

Originally Published: September 20, 2020 10:55 a.m.

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 469 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 214,018 cases and 5,476 known deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks — going from 575 new cases on Sept. 4 to 774 on Friday.

The increase in the average followed the state Department of Health Service's recent changing of its case-counting methodology to adopt an updated national standard that newly includes "probable" results from less-accurate antigen testing.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

County information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

