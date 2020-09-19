OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 19
Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 19, 2020 7 a.m.

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, Sept. 18.

The flags will remain at half-staff until day of interment, which has not been announced.

The governor released the following statement: “Arizona joins the nation in mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg led a trailblazing career as a champion for women and equal rights.

"During her 27 years on the Supreme Court, her immense intellect, tireless work ethic, and incredible talent as a jurist never waned, nor did her passion for justice. She has inspired generations of young girls and boys and gave us one of the most endearing examples of how to befriend those from across the aisle.

"Part of Justice Ginsburg’s enduring legacy is her friendship with Justice Scalia — a reminder of the importance of civility and decency. Now is the time for our country to honor her and her historic life as she so rightly deserves. My deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Click HERE for a story about Ginsburg.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.

