Sept. 19 COVID-19 Update: Arizona reports additional 610 cases, 16 more deaths

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: September 19, 2020 10:31 a.m.

Arizona health officials on Saturday, Sept. 19, reported 610 additional COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 213,551 cases and 5,467 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks, going from 575 new cases on Sept. 4 to 774 on Sept. 18.

The increase in the average followed the state Department of Health Service's recent changing of its case-counting methodology to adopt an updated national standard that newly includes “probable" results from less-accurate antigen testing, according to the AP.

The counting change resulted in big bulges of additional cases Thursday and Friday as the department updated its records to include over 1,300 probable cases from September and previous months.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped during the past two weeks, going from 32 deaths on Sept. 4 to 23 deaths on Sept. 18.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue weekend updates; click HERE for the latest report or visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

