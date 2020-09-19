Obituary: Sue McMillan

Sue McMillan, 92, a 49-year resident of Prescott, Arizona, died May 3, 2020. She was born in 1927 to Johnson A. and Gladys F. Neff in Springfield, Missouri. She spent her growing up years in Marionville, Missouri, Sacramento, California, and Denver, Colorado.

Sue graduated in 1945 from South High School in Denver. Sue became an accomplished vocalist during her teens, singing at church and performing with the Denver Light Opera company. After graduation, she worked in banking and got interested in mountaineering, meeting her husband, James McMillan, in the Colorado Mountain Club as they climbed some of the highest peaks in the U.S. They were married in 1949. During the Korean War, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. Sue was baptized in 1963 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Denver.

In 1966, the McMillans moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Sue would continue singing in church choir and sing with the Las Vegas Lutheran Chorale. After her husband’s death in 1970, she would find her final home in Prescott, where she moved with her sons in 1971.

Sue’s life was enriched with volunteering at Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott Library and in many roles at American Lutheran Church, including youth worker and church choir, where she was a frequent soloist. She also sang with the Yavapai Community Chorale. Sue worked in car sales at Al Crawford Motors and was seasonal staff at Brekke’s Jewelry and Yavapai College. In her later years, she would volunteer at the Prescott Family History Center where she helped many people discover their roots.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Don J. Neff of Flagstaff. She is survived by her sons, Dennis of Phoenix, Kevin of Prescott Valley and Don of Prescott; four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be no memorial service. A private inurnment was held in July. Hampton Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gifts may be given in Sue’s memory to the Good Samaritan Society - Prescott Hospice, 1065 Ruth St., Prescott, Arizona 86301 or online at: www.goodsam.com/locations/Marleyhouse.

Information provided by survivors.