Obituary: Paul Sterling Pulsifer

Paul Sterling Pulsifer, age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Paul was born July 1, 1935, to Paul K. and Loretta Pulsifer in Prescott, Arizona. Paul was the brother to the late Gayle Macdonald, formerly of Yuba City, California; the late LuRean Teague, formerly of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Roselyn Ziegler, currently of Tempe, Arizona. Paul was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all.

An Arizona native, Paul grew up in Prescott and graduated from Prescott High School in 1954. Several of Paul’s boyhood pals became his lifelong friends. After graduation from high school, Paul joined the United States Navy, serving our country from 1954 to 1958. After his military service, Paul met Patricia “Patty” Condon, the love of his life; and on April 18, 1959, they were married in Prescott, Arizona.

Paul and Patty raised their children in Yarnell, Arizona. From the years 1962 through 2006, they owned and operated the Yarnell Trading Post, offering uninterrupted grocery service to Yarnell and the surrounding areas. At the Yarnell Trading Post, patrons may have first stopped in the store to pick up a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk but they would soon realize that Paul’s funny stories and gentle teasing were a guaranteed part of their shopping experience.

Paul was passionate about the betterment of the Yarnell community and he never met a stranger there. Among the many notable accomplishments Paul achieved was volunteering as a reserve with the Arizona Highway Patrol, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Yarnell Fire Department, eventually serving as the fire chief, serving on the Yarnell Water Board and the Yarnell School Board and, also, serving as president of the Yarnell Chamber of Commerce.

Paul had a curious nature about him and was a man of many interests and talents. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring. He was an occasional cowboy and an all-around world-class tinkerer. He also enjoyed traveling, and he and Patty loved taking trips in their motor home. With his warm smile and tight embrace, Paul knew how to make everyone feel special. He could dance with the best of them, but he saved his best for Patty. When Paul and Patty were on the dance floor, it was like no one else was in the room. Those who were lucky enough to see them dance together will never forget it.

Perhaps Paul Pulsifer’s greatest legacy is the family he adored. Paul’s survivors include his devoted wife, Patty Pulsifer; son, Randy Pulsifer (Lori) of Star, Idaho; son, Craig Pulsifer (Georgia Hauglid) of Williams, Arizona; daughter, Lorri McGuffin (Jamie) of Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren, Stuart McGuffin (Brittany) of Peoria, Arizona, Sheldon McGuffin of Surprise, Arizona, Gage Pulsifer (Krista) of American Fork, Utah, Sterling Pulsifer of Boise, Idaho, and Nickole Pulsifer of Williams, Arizona. Paul was also blessed to welcome two great-grandchildren into this world, Tesa and Taylor McGuffin of Peoria, Arizona.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the Pulsifer residence on Oct. 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., 22641 Weaver Valley Drive, Congress, Arizona. All of Paul’s friends are invited to join the family for lunch, storytelling, and to honor the wonderful life of our beloved patriarch.

In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC Phone: (855) 852-8129 Mail: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

