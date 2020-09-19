OFFERS
Obituary: Norma Lou Phillips

Norma Lou Phillips

Norma Lou Phillips

Originally Published: September 19, 2020 8:36 p.m.

Norma Lou Phillips passed peacefully at the wonderful age of 85. She was a farmer’s daughter in Iowa where she and her three brothers worked the family farm long hours that instilled in her the true meaning of hard work. She met our father, Cliff, when she was 17, got her diamond engagement ring at 17-1/2, graduated from high school at 18, married Dad and high tailed it out of Iowa for a life that had no chickens or cows.

Mom and Dad moved to Lompoc, California, in 1960, where Mom, the consummate entrepreneur, started a bridal and dress shop. She sold the dress shop to open a custom interior drapery company (Estate Draperies) where she was extremely successful designing and decorating for some of Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara’s most notable homeowners and businesses.

In 1978, Mom and Dad took a vacation in Las Vegas, where they met friends who invited them to a small town in Arizona called Topock, where they met, drank and had dinner with the owners of a small marina on the Colorado River. Bonding instantly with their new friends, they quickly decided to buy the bar, restaurant and marina (Golden Shores Marina in Topock). The deal was sealed on a bar napkin!

Twenty years flew by and it was time for Mom and Dad to move on to the next adventure. They sold the marina in 1999, sold their Topock house, bought a 40-foot Winnebago RV and traveled the states for two years. They traveled to New Zealand twice and took many cruises including taking her entire family on an Alaskan cruise. Mom went rafting and hiking the Grand Canyon with most of our family when she was 70, traveled to NYC, Chicago and Europe three times, and they eventually settled down in one place and called Prescott home.

Never one to want to miss out on anything FUN, Mom was the energizer bunny, the life of any party, she never stopped and most enjoyed the company of her children, son, Randy Phillips (Patty) of Lompoc, daughters, Tamie Meckling (Ron) of Prescott and Tina Harris (Jeff) of Chino Valley; five grandchildren, Josh (Amy), Kelly (Buddy), Cory (Noemy), Patrick (Summer) and Reese (Julia); and her 10 great grandchildren, Ryder, Hawk, Scout, Rhett, Remy, Elet, Sutton, Patrick, Sawyer and Tristan. More than anything, Norma’s love of 67 years was her loving and adoring husband, Clifford Phillips.

Mom, you will be missed by your family and friends, but your gentle spirit and loving nature will never be forgotten. We Love You!

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

