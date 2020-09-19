OFFERS
Obituary: Nancy Arlene Currier Jemmett

Nancy Arlene Currier Jemmett

Nancy Arlene Currier Jemmett

Originally Published: September 19, 2020 8:29 p.m.

Nancy Arlene Currier Jemmett — My friend, an extraordinary woman with a kind heart and playful spirit, and former resident of Prescott, lost her yearlong battle with dementia on June 8, 2020. Born July 20, 1947, in Santa Barbara California, Nancy grew up on Pacific Coast beaches. She loved people, nature and learning. She graduated CalPoly University specializing in Education and the “teacher” was ever present in all she endeavored.

She made Prescott her home because she fell in love with its history and the beauty of its surrounding forests and she quickly became involved. She served as director for the Central Arizona Land Trust that was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the Thumb Butte scar, chaired the Prescott Area Wildland Interface Commission; due to her tireless work with home owners, local, state and federal agencies in dealing with wildfire in wildland/urban interface she was the recipient of the Smokey Bear Award from the National Association of State Foresters; and she was a top performing real estate agent for over 14 years.

Nancy earned her broker’s license early in her real estate career; was a graduate of the Realtor Institute; a certified Real Estate Specialist; a candidate for Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation; member of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce; appointed to the Prescott Economic Development Committee; served as director for the Prescott Child Development Center; director for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Yavapai County and was a Big Sister; a member of prestigious organizations such as the Realtor Land Institute and Central Arizona Land Trust. Her commitment to her profession and her community were evidenced by her involvement and accomplishments.

In June 1996, Nancy married the love of her life, Coy Jemmett, and moved to Grangeville, Idaho, where Coy had been transferred as supervisor of the Nez Perce National Forest. Her love of nature and enjoyment of horseback riding, white water rafting and photography continued. She and Coy launched a successful mobile business traveling the Western States distributing high quality equine and livestock products to state and national events. That business continued until caring for Coy’s aging parents became a priority.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Edith; her sisters, Elaine and Dolly. She is survived by her husband, Coy.

Contributed by Marti Barnewolt.

Information provided by survivors.

