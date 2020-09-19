Obituary: Kristine Lynne Franklin

Kristine Lynne Franklin, 55, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2020, after a four-year battle with cancer. Kris was born on Jan. 13, 1965, in Independence, Iowa, to Robert and Sharon Allen. Her family moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in April 1969. She graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in 1983 as Valedictorian of her class.

She married her sweetheart, Anthony Franklin, on June 1, 1983, five days after graduating high school. Kris always just wanted to be a wife and mother. Her life revolved around being a homemaker and mom to her four children. She and Tony also took in three other teens for a period of time who were also in need of a home.

Kris became a born-again Christian as a young girl and was faithful to Jesus her entire life. She enjoyed reading, loved to work jigsaw puzzles and baking. She also loved listening to Christian music and was a huge fan of tenor David Phelps, actually getting to meet him and attend a Barn Bash at his home in Culeoka, Tennessee, just before starting her cancer treatment. This trip was a special highlight in her life.

Kris is survived by Tony, her husband of 37 years; her children, Brandon (Dayna) Franklin, of Prescott, Lauren (Neil) Mitchell, Deanna Franklin and Dustin Franklin; her parents, Bob and Sharon Allen, all of Prescott Valley; grandchildren, Gavin and Mackenzie Franklin and Jayden and Cameron Mitchell; sister, Dian (Jason) Wood, Chino Valley, Arizona; brother-in-law, John (Chris) Franklin, Phoenix, Arizona; and sister-in-law, Felicia (Pete) Falzone, Glendale, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Potter’s House, 5195 N. Highway 89, in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, who provided wonderful care or The Potter’s House World Evangelism Fund.

Sunrise Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.