Obituary: Keven Gilmore

Keven Gilmore, 73, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born to William Guy and Norma (Street) Gilmore on Sept. 12, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, and passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Keven attended Scottsdale High School and Glendale Community College. He served in the U.S. Navy Vietnam Blue/Brown Water Era. He worked for Swift Transportation as both a truck driver and trainer. He enjoyed street rods and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Gilmore; his brothers, William ‘Bill’ and Tom Gilmore; and sister, Tracey Beahr Gilmore. He is preceded in death by his son, Shane Michael Gilmore, who was killed by a drunk driver.

Services to be arranged at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.