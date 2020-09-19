Obituary: Gregory Edward Shryock

Gregory Edward Shryock, age 71, left us peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020. He was born in Ocala, Florida, on Nov. 8, 1948, to Edward and Jennie Shryock.

Gregory served in the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam in 1968-1970 and returned mortally changed. A long-time PTSD survivor, he became a successful commercial artist in New York City in the ’80s and a respected Arizona artist for the last 20 years.

He leaves behind his long-time friend, John Corey; his brother, Steven Shryock; his sisters, Barbara Clark, Kitty Hood and Rita Shryock. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine; his parents; and his sister, Jane Halverson. He will be missed.

He had so wanted to live until November so he could vote for Biden.

Information provided by survivors.