Obituary: Elizabeth Ann DeMoss

Elizabeth Ann DeMoss of Scottsdale, Arizona, was born in Danville, Illinois, on March 1, 1936, and passed away in Scottsdale, Sept. 5, 2020.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents, Charles Wesley Churchill and Marian Louise (McClure) Churchill; and husband, William Dean DeMoss. She is survived by her three sons, Brian DeMoss of New River, Arizona, Bill (Annette) DeMoss of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jon (DeDe) DeMoss of Scottsdale; six grandchildren, Wes, Megan, Charles, Julia, Samantha, Sydney; one great granddaughter, Holly Rae; and, of course, her beloved dog, “Ruckus.”

Elizabeth graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago, now Rush Medical Center in 1959.

