Obituary: Donna Mae Ridgeway

Donna Mae Ridgeway, age 86, passed away due to COVID-19 on Sept. 14, 2020. She was born March 31, 1934, in Glendale, Arizona, to Dewey and Beatrice Kiser. She and her brother, Karl, grew up in Glendale and attended Glendale High School. Donna later married and raised five children.

In 1974, Donna, a newly single woman, moved to Prescott to start a new adventure and adventure is what she found in her new hometown! Donna thrived in Prescott when she became a business partner in the Cattleman’s Shop, a local western wear store on Whiskey Row. The partners went on to purchase the building in 1982 and continued the retail business until the late 1990s, when Donna retired to enjoy her life in Prescott.

Donna loved country music, line dancing and dancing with her longtime companion and friend, Ed.

In addition to their love of dancing, Ed and Donna enjoyed participating in activities at the courthouse plaza and enjoying Prescott life.

Donna loved life, her home, and the flowers she carefully maintained in her yard, but most of all, she loved her children. She believed them to be her greatest accomplishment, and it is through them that Donna’s spirit will live on.

Donna is survived by her five children, Joe (Debbie) Arthur, Darcy Blevins, Diane (Kelton) Aker, Bill (Joan) Arthur and Laura (Tracy) Hunter; her grandchildren, Dylan, Matt, Jacob, Reba, Derek, Micaela and Jared; great grandchildren Carson, Malia and Jackson; her long-time companion, Ed Kazarian.

A private memorial service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Chapel of the Valley overlooking Fain Lake in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The family would like to thank the staff in the COVID-ICU at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for caring for Donna in her final days.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Homes.

