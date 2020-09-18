Prescott Valley police asking for information about possible missing girl

On Wednesday, two teen sisters told police they observed a young girl, possibly 10 to 15 years old, calling for help as she was being placed in a dark colored SUV in a Prescott Valley neighborhood.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is calling this a "suspicious incident" and is asking for the public's help to confirm what might have taken place.

According to a news release from PVPD, at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a Prescott Valley woman reported that her two 14-year-old daughters observed the young female calling for help as she was being taken into the SUV in the Pronghorn neighborhood of Prescott Valley. The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Antelope Meadows Drive and Welsh Mountain Drive.

The girl was average build with long dark hair and wearing jeans, the teens told police.

The girls stated that the SUV then drove northbound on Antelope Meadows Drive at which point the sisters could no longer see the vehicle. The incident took place a block from the girls' vantage point under limited lighting from street lights.

Officers responded to the area and were not able to locate the SUV.

The suspicious vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Wrangler, hard top, with a spare tire on the rear right side of the back. The spare tire was covered with a dark cover with white cursive writing on it and the vehicle had aftermarket lights on the side view mirrors.

Should anyone encounter this vehicle, please contact Prescott Valley Police Dispatch at 928-772-9267 immediately and reference Case Number PV-20-004657.

Prescott Valley Police stress that at this time they have had no report of a missing juvenile.

"We thank our community members for their support and assistance with this matter and several others," the release said. "Remember, if you See Something, Say Something."