OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 18
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley police asking for information about possible missing girl
Report being called a 'suspicious incident'

According to police, at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a Prescott Valley woman reported that her two 14-year-old daughters observed the young female calling for help as she was being taken into the SUV in the Pronghorn neighborhood of Prescott Valley. The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Antelope Meadows Drive and Welsh Mountain Drive. (Google)

According to police, at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a Prescott Valley woman reported that her two 14-year-old daughters observed the young female calling for help as she was being taken into the SUV in the Pronghorn neighborhood of Prescott Valley. The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Antelope Meadows Drive and Welsh Mountain Drive. (Google)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 18, 2020 2:01 p.m.

On Wednesday, two teen sisters told police they observed a young girl, possibly 10 to 15 years old, calling for help as she was being placed in a dark colored SUV in a Prescott Valley neighborhood.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is calling this a "suspicious incident" and is asking for the public's help to confirm what might have taken place.

According to a news release from PVPD, at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a Prescott Valley woman reported that her two 14-year-old daughters observed the young female calling for help as she was being taken into the SUV in the Pronghorn neighborhood of Prescott Valley. The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Antelope Meadows Drive and Welsh Mountain Drive.

The girl was average build with long dark hair and wearing jeans, the teens told police.

The girls stated that the SUV then drove northbound on Antelope Meadows Drive at which point the sisters could no longer see the vehicle. The incident took place a block from the girls' vantage point under limited lighting from street lights.

Officers responded to the area and were not able to locate the SUV.

The suspicious vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Wrangler, hard top, with a spare tire on the rear right side of the back. The spare tire was covered with a dark cover with white cursive writing on it and the vehicle had aftermarket lights on the side view mirrors.

Should anyone encounter this vehicle, please contact Prescott Valley Police Dispatch at 928-772-9267 immediately and reference Case Number PV-20-004657.

Prescott Valley Police stress that at this time they have had no report of a missing juvenile.

"We thank our community members for their support and assistance with this matter and several others," the release said. "Remember, if you See Something, Say Something."

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies ask Castle Canyon residents to be on alert after two morning burglaries
Police seek suspects for window damage
Advice into action: Block watch makes burglary call
Police investigate "general threat" at Yavapai County courthouse
Early call in Prescott Valley leads to charges of child abuse
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries