Arizona reports 2nd big case jump, again cites method change

Arizona health officials on Friday reported for the second consecutive day a sizable increase in additional COVID-19 cases, again largely attributing the hike to a change in the state's counting method.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,281 additional cases, well above the several hundreds typically reported daily in recent weeks, but below the 1,753 cases reported Thursday.

The department on Friday also reported 42 additional deaths as the statewide totals increased to 5,841 deaths and 212,942 cases.

Of the 1,281 cases reported Friday, 764 were attributed to positive results from antigen tests dating from before September.

The department announced Thursday that it was adopting an updated national definition to include "probable" case findings from antigen tests of people without symptoms or contact with people known to have COVID-19.

The additional 1,753 cases reported Thursday included 577 from antigen testing during September. Thursday's cases also reflected a separate surge in test results, the department said.

Both days' additional cases were well above the 695 reported Wednesday and smaller numbers reported daily recently.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In other developments:

— University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said recruiting and retention efforts yield better-than-expected results in net tuition revenue so a pandemic-prompted program of pay cuts and furloughs will end earlier than previously planned.

Robbins said Thursday the adjusted plan will be announced in coming weeks, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

An organization of university faculty, students and staff called the announcement a "big win."

"Now what that means exactly remains to be seen," said Sandra Soto, a member of the Coalition for Academic Justice and an associate professor.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Locally, Yavapai County has tested 40,009 residents with a total of 2,451 positive cases, 1,153 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation, the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

GUARDIANS OF THE ELDERLY

Guardians of the Elderly, a new project at Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is being spearheaded by the Community Health Educator team as a COVID-19 response to senior living facilities with the CARES grant funding YCCHS has received.

According to YCCHS, the team will be distributing COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment, mental health resources, COVID-19 phone bank information, older adult programs, assistance with CDC outbreak prevention and control measures, and the distribution of health and safety materials.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.