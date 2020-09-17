YCSO requesting help to solve cold-case homicide

OFFERS
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the cold-case homicide of Arleen Cilione. It has been 18 years since the victim in this case went missing from the Prescott area. If you provide any information that leads to an arrest in this case, you could earn a cash reward. To provide information please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 17, 2020 6:14 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the cold-case homicide of Arleen Cilione. It has been 18 years since the victim in this case went missing from the Prescott area.  

On Sept. 19, 2002, 60-year-old Cilione was celebrating her birthday not knowing it would be her last. That evening, Cilione stopped at Donna’s Hut bar, went to the American Legion in Prescott and returned to Donna’s Hut which was located off of West Goodwin Street in the Park Plaza shopping center.

Cilione was seen in the company of two men in front of Donna’s hut bar in the parking lot.

A van was also in the parking lot and may have been involved in her disappearance. Four months later, Cilione decomposed body was found off White Spar Road south of Prescott. Evidence showed Cilione had been murdered.

Witnesses recalled seeing two taxi cabs parked in the Park Plaza parking lot on Goodwin right around 9 p.m. YCSO detectives have identified both cab drivers, thanks to the public’s help.

Cilione was a 60-year-old white female who was 5-foot-2 weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the names of the men Cilione was speaking with in the parking lot or on the van and its occupants is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness.

If you provide any information that leads to an arrest in this case, you could earn a cash reward.  To provide information please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

