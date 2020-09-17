OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Sept. 17 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; state increases 1,753 cases overnight

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 17, 2020 11:21 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,630,300 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 (24,856 tests reported overnight) with 211,660 positive results and 5,409 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Sept. 17.

Yavapai County has tested 39,699 residents with a total of 2,437 positive cases, 1,153 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation, the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and five PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE SNAPSHOT

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 695 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the most in nearly two weeks, and 27 new deaths.

Today, Maricopa County reports 900 new cases alone and Pima County a spike to 676 new cases, with the state’s overall increase of 1,753 cases – almost triple of yesterday’s cases reported.

According to YCCHS, the number of inpatient hospital beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 patients remains stable, well below the peak from mid-July. But visits to the emergency room by patients suspected to have COVID-19 ticked up to 916 after remaining well below 900 since the beginning of September.

The seven-day average of new cases is back to where it was at the end of May. No major post-Labor Day spike in case numbers appears to have emerged yet, although the beginning of the month saw a slight jump in cases that has since subsided.

The rate of spread continues to tick upwards. Arizona's r-number has hit 1.05. This means 100 people with COVID-19 will infect an additional 105 people on average and is a sign that the state may see daily case numbers increase in coming weeks.

In Yavapai County, COVID-19 cases have remained steady around 10 per day, positivity rate averaging around 6%, and hospitalization rates have leveled off to around 10 within the three hospitals in the county. The results of the testing blitz this past Saturday are being reported now, and we expect Sunday and Monday’s results tomorrow.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

