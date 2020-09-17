OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Police update online collision reporting system for minor crashes

A Prescott Unified School District bus rests on the westbound side of Iron Springs Road just before the light at Meadowridge Road in Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The bus driver reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a power pole. There were seven children on the bus at the time. One student and the bus driver were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for back pain, police said. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

A Prescott Unified School District bus rests on the westbound side of Iron Springs Road just before the light at Meadowridge Road in Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The bus driver reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a power pole. There were seven children on the bus at the time. One student and the bus driver were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for back pain, police said. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 17, 2020 6:10 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department announced in a press release that it has updated its online collision reporting system for citizens to utilize when reporting minor vehicle collisions.

The updates to the system were made to make it more user friendly and accessible to the public, which in turn, eliminates the need of officers having to visit the scene in person to make a report on an incident that is not urgent. Of course, when a vehicle collision is major and parties involved are injured, it’s mandatory for citizens to call the department and have an officer come out and investigate the

“Basically what it does is just frees up the officers for obvious reason, like priority calls and other things,” said PPD lead police officer Shean Hilton. “A simple crash doesn’t always necessitate an officer’s response, so we’re just trying to make it a little bit easier for the citizens as wells as relive some of the pressure from our officers.”

The following collision reports can be entered into the online reporting system:

Hit-and-Run Collision: Someone struck your vehicle or property then left without providing the driver’s name, address, and the registration number of the vehicle.  The failure to provide insurance information does not constitute hit-and-run in this state.

Minor Vehicle Collision: You are involved in a collision and there is less than $2,000 in damage to each vehicle and nobody requires medical attention. The $2,000 minimum is an estimated damage amount to each vehicle, not a combined amount.

Private Property Collision: While on private property, such as in the parking lot of a shopping center, your vehicle is involved in a collision with another vehicle or a fixed object such as fence, lamp post etc.

Snow Storm Collision: When a non-injury collision occurs, regardless of the damage amount, during a snow storm that police are unable to respond to and you have been directed to file a report online.

Citizens may access the very easy-to-navigate online reporting system by visiting the City of Prescott website at prescott-az.gov, place cursor over Services & Safety, click Reporting and then click Accident Reports online. From there, citizens can create a new collision report. 

Those that call the Prescott Regional Communications Center or our Records Section to report a collision, and who qualify, will be directed to call a provided telephone number using a cellular phone. 

The citizen will listen to a message regarding our online reporting system and will be prompted to enter their cell phone number.  After entering their cell phone number the system will disconnect and will send a text message with the following weblink: prescott-az.gov/services-safety/police/reporting/accident-reports-on-line/.

WHAT THE SYSTEM OFFERS

The system will reduce the need to have an officer respond to non-emergency vehicle collisions, increasing officer’s availability for priority calls, and community policing activities. 

The new system simplifies the online reporting process and even allows our citizens to submit a report straight from their cellular telephone from the accident scene, to include attaching photographs.  

The submitted reports will be reviewed within five business days; if no follow-up is required, the citizen will be provided an official police report number that can be used to file a claim with insurance companies. 

The Prescott Police Department encourages citizens to utilize our new online collision reporting system. However, if the collision is blocking the roadway, vehicles are immobilized, or if there are any injuries contact the Prescott Regional Communications Center at 928-445-3131, or in an emergency, by dialing 911.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Minor injuries in school bus accident
Prescott man in deadly SUV crash identified
Editorial: Computers aid sheriff deputies
Area police officers chase down 'joy ride' shooter
Area police officers chase down 'joy ride' shooter
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries