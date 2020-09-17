Prescott Police update online collision reporting system for minor crashes

The Prescott Police Department announced in a press release that it has updated its online collision reporting system for citizens to utilize when reporting minor vehicle collisions.

The updates to the system were made to make it more user friendly and accessible to the public, which in turn, eliminates the need of officers having to visit the scene in person to make a report on an incident that is not urgent. Of course, when a vehicle collision is major and parties involved are injured, it’s mandatory for citizens to call the department and have an officer come out and investigate the

“Basically what it does is just frees up the officers for obvious reason, like priority calls and other things,” said PPD lead police officer Shean Hilton. “A simple crash doesn’t always necessitate an officer’s response, so we’re just trying to make it a little bit easier for the citizens as wells as relive some of the pressure from our officers.”

The following collision reports can be entered into the online reporting system:

Hit-and-Run Collision: Someone struck your vehicle or property then left without providing the driver’s name, address, and the registration number of the vehicle. The failure to provide insurance information does not constitute hit-and-run in this state.

Minor Vehicle Collision: You are involved in a collision and there is less than $2,000 in damage to each vehicle and nobody requires medical attention. The $2,000 minimum is an estimated damage amount to each vehicle, not a combined amount.

Private Property Collision: While on private property, such as in the parking lot of a shopping center, your vehicle is involved in a collision with another vehicle or a fixed object such as fence, lamp post etc.

Snow Storm Collision: When a non-injury collision occurs, regardless of the damage amount, during a snow storm that police are unable to respond to and you have been directed to file a report online.

Citizens may access the very easy-to-navigate online reporting system by visiting the City of Prescott website at prescott-az.gov, place cursor over Services & Safety, click Reporting and then click Accident Reports online. From there, citizens can create a new collision report.

Those that call the Prescott Regional Communications Center or our Records Section to report a collision, and who qualify, will be directed to call a provided telephone number using a cellular phone.

The citizen will listen to a message regarding our online reporting system and will be prompted to enter their cell phone number. After entering their cell phone number the system will disconnect and will send a text message with the following weblink: prescott-az.gov/services-safety/police/reporting/accident-reports-on-line/.

WHAT THE SYSTEM OFFERS

The system will reduce the need to have an officer respond to non-emergency vehicle collisions, increasing officer’s availability for priority calls, and community policing activities.

The new system simplifies the online reporting process and even allows our citizens to submit a report straight from their cellular telephone from the accident scene, to include attaching photographs.

The submitted reports will be reviewed within five business days; if no follow-up is required, the citizen will be provided an official police report number that can be used to file a claim with insurance companies.

The Prescott Police Department encourages citizens to utilize our new online collision reporting system. However, if the collision is blocking the roadway, vehicles are immobilized, or if there are any injuries contact the Prescott Regional Communications Center at 928-445-3131, or in an emergency, by dialing 911.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.