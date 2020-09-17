OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Barbara E. Clark Stevenson

Barbara E. Clark Stevenson

Barbara E. Clark Stevenson

Originally Published: September 17, 2020 6:13 p.m.

Barbara E. Clark Stevenson, 65, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, after a valiant battle with advanced lung cancer, diagnosed only weeks ago. Her loving husband, Ron, was by her side as she passed peacefully into the gates of Heaven. God’s answer to our many prayers for a miracle was to release her from suffering and call her home.

Barbara was born April 4, 1955, in Mason City, Iowa, to Beverly and Charles Austin, the second of four children. Her father’s job required the family to move a lot and she attended nine schools before fifth grade. This early experience gave her the ability to walk into any room and bond with complete strangers. All her life people were drawn to her intelligence, compassion, beauty, imagination and sense of humor.

It was obvious from the beginning that Barbara was headed for success. She completed three degrees in less than five years and continued to be an active learner throughout her life. She took pride in being the best she could be, whether it was providing service to a client, helping a friend in need or working on the ranch she loved so dearly.

Barbara had an amazing and varied career. She was an educator, a real estate professional, an actor and a corporate executive before moving to Arizona and discovering the tax business. Not content to merely prepare tax returns, she created a small business consulting division while at H&R Block partnering with company owners in planning, growing and building their businesses.

She met the love of her life, Ron Stevenson, in 2011 and they married the following April. At the end of 2012, Barbara and Ron merged their financial and tax business into one integrated family of services.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ron; mother, Beverly; brothers, Matt (Kim) and Stan (Jean); sister, Paula (Robert); her dogs, Brodie and Zuzu; and her horses, Cimarron and Sundance. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles. She will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Animal Friends to support Barbara’s love for not only her own dogs and horses but every creature she encountered. As she would say, “I never met a dog I didn’t like.” Please send donations “in memory of Barbara Clark Stevenson” and mail to P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Science Care.

Information provided by survivors.

