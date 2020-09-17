OFFERS
Catch 22: $500 reward for the recapture of Jennifer Acuna

Due to a court processing delay in a New Mexico court, fugitive Jennifer Acuna was released from custody on Aug. 21, which was the same day she was arrested on a valid probation violation warrant. The warrant was stemming from auto theft and trafficking of stolen property conviction from an incident in 2018. Acuna once again has nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 17, 2020 6:12 p.m.

Due to a court processing delay in a New Mexico court, fugitive Jennifer Acuna was released from custody on Aug. 21, which was the same day she was arrested on a valid probation violation warrant.

The warrant was stemming from auto theft and trafficking of stolen property conviction from an incident in 2018. Acuna once again has nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond.  

Anyone providing information leading to the apprehension of Acuna could be eligible for up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls/tips are anonymous.  

BACKGROUND

In the afternoon hours of Aug. 21, United States Marshal’s Service Deputies received information that wanted fugitive Jennifer Crystal Acuna was staying at a residence in the 600 block of Dawn Loop in Clovis, New Mexico. Upon making contact at the residence, Acuna attempted to hide behind a chair.  She was located and taken into custody by the deputies without incident.

Acuna was wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from a conviction for trafficking in stolen property and theft charges in 2018. Acuna is currently in the Curry County Jail in New Mexico awaiting extradition back you Yavapai County as her last known address was in the Chino Valley area.

Once again, law enforcement is reaching out and apprehending these fugitives wherever they choose to hide.  Excellent work by our partners at the United States Marshal’s Service bringing yet another fugitive to justice.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

