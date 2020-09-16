Sept. 16 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; schools pivoting priorities

Across Arizona, 1,605,444 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 209,907 positive results and 5,371 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Yavapai County has tested 39,448 residents with a total of 2,428 positive cases, 1,153 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for five COVID-19 patients and the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalization and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

According to YCCHS, the testing blitz over the weekend was a huge success, providing 569 COVID-19 tests to residents of Yavapai County. "Many thanks to DEMA, Health & Human Services, and the great work of the Emergency Operations Center for a well-run event," YCCHS wrote in the release.

5 CORE COMPETENCIES OF SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING

As the Coronavirus impacts lifestyles, schools are pivoting to prioritize children’s health and well-being above academic considerations. Access to the outdoors during the school day, through co-curricular activities, at home and within a community is part of a systemic approach to Social and Emotional Learning and addresses critical issues of public health. Outdoor activities are a great way to address the five core competencies of social and emotional learning while increasing self-esteem, improving mood and reducing anxiety.

1-Self-Awareness - Understanding emotions and thoughts and how they influence your behavior.

1-Self-Management - The ability to regulate emotions and behaviors in different situations and to set and work toward goals.



3-Responsible Decision-Making - The ability to make positive choices and take responsibility for positive and negative outcomes.



4-Social Awareness - The ability to take the perspective of and empathize with others.

5-Relationship Skills - The ability to establish and maintain healthy and meaningful relationships with others.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Information on influenza and flu shot locator, azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve

