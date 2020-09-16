OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 16
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott P&Z action kicks off 60-day comment period for AED annexations

A map shows the south part of the AED rezone. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

A map shows the south part of the AED rezone. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 16, 2020 2:39 p.m.

At their meeting on Sept. 15, the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of Arizona Eco Development (AED) North and South annexations, master plans, and rezonings to the City Council following a series of public hearings on Aug. 27, Sept. 10, and Sept. 15.

The proposed AED annexations are subject to the additional requirements of Proposition 400 (City of Prescott Resolution No. 3735), since the area being proposed for annexation is greater than 250 acres. Proposition 400 requirements include:

• A 60-day public comment period following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s vote on the Master Plan, and prior to the council voting on the annexation ordinance.

• Final approval of the annexation by council must be a super majority (at least six affirmative votes).

With the actions taken by the commission on Sept. 15, the 60-day public comment period commences, starting today, Sept. 16, and will end on Nov. 14 for both projects.

Following the conclusion of the 60-day public comment period on Nov. 14, the Prescott City Council will hold public hearings to discuss the proposed projects, a news release states. The public comments received during the 60-day period will be quantified, summarized by topic, and reviewed with the council at those meetings.

“I am pleased that the matter of AED is moving forward,” Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said. “After over two years, the matter will now be decided by Prescott City Council. I am hopeful that this matter can be approved by the end of 2020. Given that the basic structure of the annexation agreement has been outlined in a signed Letter of Intent (LOI), I am confident we can get this done.”

The LOI was signed in May by the city and AED. At the time, the LOI major provisions were endorsed by the Save the Dells organization. A copy of the LOI can be found on the City of Prescott website, Prescott-az.gov, click on AED Annexation on the home page.

Public comments can be sent by regular mail to: City of Prescott Community Development Department, Planning Unit, 201 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303; or by email to one of the following (please use these address options to sort comments according to project): AEDNorth@prescott-az.gov, AEDSouth@prescott-az.gov or AEDGeneral@prescott-az.gov.

photo

The Arizona Eco Development north map. (City of Prescott, P&Z)

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prop. 400 deserves a 'no' vote in November
Resolution outlines implementation plan
Prescott P&Z recommends approval of 500-acre commercial project
Prop. 400 requires new ordinance
Prescott takes 247 acres of ranchland into city limits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries