OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 15
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sept. 15 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; see new flu shot locator website

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 11 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,588,790 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 209,209 positive results and 5,344 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Yavapai County has tested 39,239 residents with a total of 2,417 positive cases, 1,101 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients and two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and two PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUIs.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVE FLU SHOT CAMPAIGN

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is launching a public awareness campaign – Roll Up Your Sleeve – to encourage people to get an influenza shot. It includes messages for healthcare workers, families with young children, college students, and people at high risk for serious complications from influenza. There’s also a new Roll Up Your Sleeve website featuring an influenza shot locator.

The influenza vaccine is already available, and the shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Roll Up Your Sleeve aims to reduce the chances of a potential one-two punch from influenza and COVID-19 cases that could strain healthcare resources.

In an average year, between 5% and 20% of Arizonans get the flu, leading to more than 4,000 hospitalizations and about 700 deaths.

Both COVID-19 and influenza are contagious respiratory illnesses that share many of the same signs and symptoms. COVID-19 and influenza can result in severe illness and complications for older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women. There is currently not a vaccine for COVID-19, but there is one for influenza. Residents can reduce the risk of illness this influenza season by getting a flu shot now.

For more information on influenza and to find a flu shot near you, visit azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sept. 14 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; 4 evolving treatment protocols
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
Sept. 2 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
Sept. 3 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services; how a vaccine might be handled in Arizona
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries