Sept. 15 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; see new flu shot locator website

Across Arizona, 1,588,790 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 209,209 positive results and 5,344 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Yavapai County has tested 39,239 residents with a total of 2,417 positive cases, 1,101 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients and two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and two PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUIs.

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVE FLU SHOT CAMPAIGN

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is launching a public awareness campaign – Roll Up Your Sleeve – to encourage people to get an influenza shot. It includes messages for healthcare workers, families with young children, college students, and people at high risk for serious complications from influenza. There’s also a new Roll Up Your Sleeve website featuring an influenza shot locator.

The influenza vaccine is already available, and the shot offers protection throughout the flu season. Even though influenza season usually peaks after New Year’s, it can begin earlier. Last influenza season, for example, hit earlier and harder than usual. Roll Up Your Sleeve aims to reduce the chances of a potential one-two punch from influenza and COVID-19 cases that could strain healthcare resources.

In an average year, between 5% and 20% of Arizonans get the flu, leading to more than 4,000 hospitalizations and about 700 deaths.

Both COVID-19 and influenza are contagious respiratory illnesses that share many of the same signs and symptoms. COVID-19 and influenza can result in severe illness and complications for older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women. There is currently not a vaccine for COVID-19, but there is one for influenza. Residents can reduce the risk of illness this influenza season by getting a flu shot now.

For more information on influenza and to find a flu shot near you, visit azhealth.gov/RollUpYourSleeve.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.