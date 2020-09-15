Adoption Spotlight: Craig

These are AZ’s children: Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Virtual process

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To get started or learn more, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.