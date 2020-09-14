OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 14
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Sept. 14 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; 4 evolving treatment protocols

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 14, 2020 2:39 p.m.

Across Arizona, 1,578,693 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 208,725 positive results and 5,322 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Sept. 14.

Yavapai County has tested 38,315 residents with a total of 2,415 positive cases, 1,101 recovered, and 80 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients and four persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

EVOLVING COVID-19 TREATMENTS

Treatments are changing as doctors learn more about COVID-19.

According the YCCHS, the following four protocols have been game-changers when treating COVID-19 patients:

1-Steroid use – doctors have started using the steroid Dexamethasone, which reduces inflammation.

2-Proning patients – placing patients on their stomach to remove the pressure off their lungs so the

blood flows where there is better oxygen.

3-Antiviral treatment – the antiviral Remdesivir can shorten the time patients have the virus.

4- Using ventilators as a last resort – doctors are trying to avoid ventilation as a last resort because

patients need to use their own respiratory muscles to avoid weakening their lungs upon recovery.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• Call 928-771-3122 to make a flu shot appointment at YCCHS

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

