Adoption Spotlight: Christopher

These are AZ’s children: Christopher is good at just about everything he tries! A great athlete who loves playing sports and staying active, his other passions include Pokémon and art – especially drawing. He’s also an excellent math student who loves robotics club and Legos club at school. Get to know Christopher and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Virtual process

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To get started or learn more, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.