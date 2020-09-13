OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 13
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit zoo for new life

A veterinary from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' offers comfort to an elephant named 'Kaavan' prior to his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The team of vets are visiting Pakistan to assess the health condition of the 35-year-old elephant before shifting him to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A veterinary from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' offers comfort to an elephant named 'Kaavan' prior to his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The team of vets are visiting Pakistan to assess the health condition of the 35-year-old elephant before shifting him to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

KATHY GANNON, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 13, 2020 6:04 p.m.

ISLAMABAD — An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said Saturday.

Dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.

The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.

In May, Pakistan’s High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions blamed on systemic negligence.

photo

A veterinary from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' offers comfort to an elephant named 'Kaavan' during his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The team of vets are visiting Pakistan to assess the health condition of the 35-year-old elephant before shifting him to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo’s dire conditions attracted the attention of animal activists around the world, and celebrities including U.S. singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation.

“Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,” Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.

He said Four Paws was invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to safely transfer the remaining animals in the zoo. Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary life in a small enclosure.

Friday’s medical examination showed the elephant was overweight, even as he showed signs of malnutrition. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalize his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Bauer said.

His recovery will be a long one, said Bauer, adding that Kaavan’s wounds are more than just physical. He also suffers behavioral issues.

Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions. Both have taken their toll, said Bauer in an interview.

“He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,” said Bauer.

The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan’s physical included wildlife veterinarians and experts.

It wasn’t immediately known when Kaavan would be able to travel. Rights activists have lobbied for his relocation since 2016.

photo

A team of veterinarians from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' briefs media prior to examining an elephant 'Kaavan' at Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The team of vets are visiting Pakistan to assess the health condition of the 35-year-old elephant before shifting him to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia. A Pakistani court had approved the relocation of an elephant to Cambodia after animal rights activists launched a campaign. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Smoking orangutan riles anger against zoo in Indonesia
Owner of elephants that got stranded has faced scrutiny
Pakistan brings captured Indian pilot to border for handover
Pres. Bush walking a diplomatic tightrope
Jaguar attacks woman trying to take selfie photo at Arizona zoo
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries