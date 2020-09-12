OFFERS
Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 605 new cases, 27 deaths

Originally Published: September 12, 2020 noon

Across Arizona, 1,563,003 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 208,128 positive results and 5,315 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

That is an increase of 605 new cases and 27 deaths since Friday, Sept. 11, a continuation of the decline in the number of new cases statewide.

Yavapai County has tested 38,569 residents with a total of 2,418 positive cases, 1,100 recovered, and 79 deaths. YCCHS does not issue reports on weekends; according to ADHS, that is an increase of 10 new cases overnight.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12-14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood;

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood; and,

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

