Obituary: Ginger Lee Bowers
Ginger Lee Bowers went to live with God and her father, Russell D. Bowers, on Sept. 6, 2020. She was born on Jan. 31, 1952, in Glendale, Arizona. Ginger was a happy, spirited little lady who enjoyed wearing pretty dresses, dancing, hiking, camping, gardening and going to yard sales.
She was known for her kind heart and her fantastic HUGS! She was a sweet daughter and sister, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Bowers; and her sister, Nancy Bowers.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
