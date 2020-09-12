Obituary: Gabriel (Gabe) F. Rolo

Gabriel (Gabe) F. Rolo, 81, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherry; his three grown children, three grandchildren; and a great grandson. Residents will remember him from local schools, a paraprofessional, Barnes and Noble Book salesman and Harkin’s Theatres ticket taker.

Gabe loved people and excelled at uplifting students with special needs. As an artist, his sketches were given freely to friends and people, and his art is at galleries in San Diego. Family meant prosperity to him, not to be measured in words or money. He will be missed for his smile, blue eyes, his hugs and his unconditional love.

Bueler’s Funeral home of Camp Verde provided arrangements. His memorial is posted on his Facebook page.

Information provided by survivors.