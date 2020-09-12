OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 12
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Frances Boughton Johnson

Frances Boughton Johnson

Frances Boughton Johnson

Originally Published: September 12, 2020 8:10 p.m.

Frances B. Johnson, 93, was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Jacksonville, Florida, and passed away peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 25, 2020.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she touched so many lives throughout her lifetime. She was always available to lend an ear and provide support and words of wisdom. She will be deeply missed and remain in the hearts and minds of those close to her.

Family always came first as evidenced by the great family that was created and 30-plus years of family reunions. Although separated by many miles, all of the cousins grew to know each other and form a close bond that continues today.

Mom and Dad loved to travel and were able to go on many trips and cruises over the years including Alaska, Hawaii, Fiji and Panama.

Frances was a longtime member of the Prescott United Methodist Church and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband John of 69 years; her parents, Simon Peter Boughton and Florence Pope Boughton; brothers, James Boughton, William Earl Boughton; sisters, June Jones, Betty Bodeman; and daughter, Kathryn DeKonty. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Arcos, Peggy Robison (Rich), David Johnson, and John Johnson (Cindy); along with 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1one great-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their loving support and care. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Rose Mary Nove
Obituary: Imogene L. Beath-Dey
Obituary: Mildred J. Hutter
Obituary: Irene Elaine Hinshaw
Obituary: Jacqueline Lorraine Volin

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries