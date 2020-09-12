Obituary: Frances Boughton Johnson

Frances B. Johnson, 93, was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Jacksonville, Florida, and passed away peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 25, 2020.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she touched so many lives throughout her lifetime. She was always available to lend an ear and provide support and words of wisdom. She will be deeply missed and remain in the hearts and minds of those close to her.

Family always came first as evidenced by the great family that was created and 30-plus years of family reunions. Although separated by many miles, all of the cousins grew to know each other and form a close bond that continues today.

Mom and Dad loved to travel and were able to go on many trips and cruises over the years including Alaska, Hawaii, Fiji and Panama.

Frances was a longtime member of the Prescott United Methodist Church and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband John of 69 years; her parents, Simon Peter Boughton and Florence Pope Boughton; brothers, James Boughton, William Earl Boughton; sisters, June Jones, Betty Bodeman; and daughter, Kathryn DeKonty. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Arcos, Peggy Robison (Rich), David Johnson, and John Johnson (Cindy); along with 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1one great-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their loving support and care. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

Information provided by survivors.