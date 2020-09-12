Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion

Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction.

According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).

The teams with the biggest jumps from last year include the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks, all at 11%.

The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion) at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion. They are also the only franchise without any increase from last year.

On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams (Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams) are worth at least $4 billion.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 23 at $2.5 billion, an increase of 9% from last year.

The List

1 - Dallas Cowboys

• Value: $5.7 billion

• 1-Year Change: 4%

• Owner: Jerry Jones

• Operating Income: $425 million

2 - New England Patriots

• Value: $4.4 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: Robert Kraft

• Operating Income: $250 million

3 - New York Giants

• Value: $4.3 billion

• 1-Year Change: 10%

• Owner: John Mara, Steven Tisch

• Operating Income: $168 million

4 - Los Angeles Rams

• Value: $4 billion

• 1-Year Change: 5%

• Owner: Stanley Kroenke

• Operating Income: $78 million

5 - San Francisco 49ers

• Value: $3.8 billion

• 1-Year Change: 9%

• Owner: Denise DeBartolo York, John York

• Operating Income: $121 million

6 - New York Jets

• Value: $3.55 billion

• 1-Year Change: 11%

• Owner: Johnson Family

• Operating Income: $109 million

7 - Chicago Bears

• Value: $3.525 billion

• 1-Year Change: 2%

• Owner: McCaskey Family

• Operating Income: $136 million

8 - Washington Football Team

• Value: $3.5 billion

• 1-Year Change: 3%

• Owner: Daniel Snyder

• Operating Income: $135 million

9 - Philadelphia Eagles

• Value: $3.4 billion

• 1-Year Change: 11%

• Owner: Jeffrey Lurie

• Operating Income: $120 million

10 - Houston Texans

• Value: $3.3 billion

• 1-Year Change: 6%

• Owner: Janice McNair

• Operating Income: $165 million

11 - Denver Broncos

• Value: $3.2 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: Pat Bowlen Trust

• Operating Income: $114 million

12 - Las Vegas Raiders

• Value: $3.1 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: Mark Davis

• Operating Income: $33 million

13 - Seattle Seahawks

• Value: $3.075 billion

• 1-Year Change: 11%

• Owner: Paul G. Allen Trust

• Operating Income: $112 million

14 - Green Bay Packers

• Value: $3.05 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: shareholder-owned

• Operating Income: $88 million

15 - Pittsburgh Steelers

• Value: $3 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: Daniel Rooney Trust, Arthur Rooney II

• Operating Income: $86 million

16 - Baltimore Ravens

• Value: $2.975 billion

• 1-Year Change: 8%

• Owner: Stephen Bisciotti

• Operating Income: $108 million

17 - Minnesota Vikings

• Value: $2.95 billion

• 1-Year Change: 9%

• Owner: Zygmunt Wilf

• Operating Income: $84 million

18 - Miami Dolphins

• Value: $2.9 billion

• 1-Year Change: 5%

• Owner: Stephen Ross

• Operating Income: $92 million

19 - Atlanta Falcons

• Value: $2.875 billion

• 1-Year Change: 4%

• Owner: Arthur Blank

• Operating Income: $38 million

20 - Indianapolis Colts

• Value: $2.85 billion

• 1-Year Change: 8%

• Owner: James Irsay

• Operating Income: $67 million

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

• Value: $2.6 billion

• 1-Year Change: 4%

• Owner: Dean Spanos

• Operating Income: $75 million

22 - Carolina Panthers

• Value: $2.55 billion

• 1-Year Change: 6%

• Owner: David Tepper

• Operating Income: $96 million

23 - Kansas City Chiefs

• Value: $2.5 billion

• 1-Year Change: 9%

• Owner: Lamar Hunt Family

• Operating Income: $90 million

24 - New Orleans Saints

• Value: $2.475 billion

• 1-Year Change: 9%

• Owner: Gayle Benson

• Operating Income: $116 million

25 - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Value: $2.45 billion

• 1-Year Change: 5%

• Owner: Shahid Khan

• Operating Income: $99 million

26 - Cleveland Browns

• Value: $2.35 billion

• 1-Year Change: 8%

• Owner: Dee & Jimmy Haslam

• Operating Income: $87 million

27 - Arizona Cardinals

• Value: $2.325 billion

• 1-Year Change: 3%

• Owner: Michael Bidwill

• Operating Income: $78 million

28 - Tennessee Titans

• Value: $2.3 billion

• 1-Year Change: 7%

• Owner: Amy Adams Strunk

• Operating Income: $57 million

29 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Value: $2.28 billion

• 1-Year Change: 4%

• Owner: Glazer Family

• Operating Income: $75 million

30 - Detroit Lions

• Value: $2.1 billion

• 1-Year Change: 8%

• Owner: Sheila Ford Hamp

• Operating Income: $43 million

31 - Buffalo Bills

• Value: $2.05 billion

• 1-Year Change: 8%

• Owner: Terry & Kim Pegula

• Operating Income: $73 million

32 - Cincinnati Bengals

• Value: $2 billion

• 1-Year Change: 0%

• Owner: Michael Brown

• Operating Income: $60 million

METHODOLOGY

Revenues and operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) are for the 2019 season and net of stadium debt service. Debt includes both team and stadium debt recourse to team owners. Forbes employs the cash basis, rather than the accrual basis, of accounting.

Team values are enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) of the team’s stadium but not the value of its real estate itself. For Los Angeles’ Rams and Chargers, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, values are adjusted for their new stadiums, which open this season.