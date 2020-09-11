Nearly nude female driver, passenger arrested after fleeing police, colliding with Prescott home, YCSO vehicles

A nearly nude woman and her passenger were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9, after fleeing from law enforcement officers and striking a home and Sheriff's Office vehicles during a pursuit.

At around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Yavapai County Sheriff's dispatchers provided information to deputies regarding an incident involving Prescott Police officers who had a vehicle flee during an attempted traffic stop.

According to a YCSO news release, the pair fled from police in a brown Ford truck, which was last seen on north Highway 89 from the intersection at Highway 69. A short time later, Prescott officers spotted the truck near Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road and learned it had crashed into the garage of a house and left that scene turning north on Highway 89 and out of sight.

Deputies in the area located the suspect vehicle parked off Highway 89 near Granite Gardens Drive. A deputy shined his spotlight on the truck, and it began to drive away even after verbal commands to stop. The deputy began following the truck north on Highway 89. Prescott Police officers deployed spike strips near the Phippen Museum to puncture the tires, but the driver was able to serve around them. The truck turned onto east Highway 89A, and was swerving back and forth while driving between 50 and 80 mph, the release stated.

A pursuit was initiated due to the dangerous actions of the driver and the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren. The suspect driver stopped briefly on the shoulder of 89A and then drove away. This stop and start move happened several more times.

Prescott Valley Police officers set up roadblocks in the area of Robert Road and 89A. This caused the driver to turn around and head west on 89A. At Viewpoint Drive, the truck went off road down a dirt embankment, through a red light and south on Viewpoint Drive. After driving through a second red light and along several adjoining streets, the pursuit paused in the parking lot of Coyote Springs Elementary School. At times during the pursuit, the truck went directly at assisting YCSO vehicles.

Back on Robert Road, the truck struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle and failed to stop. Now in the parking lot of Bradshaw Mountain High East Campus, the truck slowed toward a closed gate and turned in front of another sheriff’s vehicle. The sheriff’s vehicle struck the driver’s side area of the truck and it again failed to stop and then struck another YCSO vehicle blocking the parking lot's exit. Assisting deputies arrived and blocked the truck from moving farther.

The driver, 30-year-old Ardith Buchanan from Apache Junction, and her passenger, 27-year-old Paul McKee, initially refused to exit the truck until forced by deputies and taken into custody. Buchanan was nude except for panties.

Alcohol containers were found throughout the truck.

McKee claimed he met Buchanan in a Prescott bar and agreed to go 4-wheeling while she was driving the truck nearly nude. When the police tried to stop her, she took off. McKee could not recall the chase but did remember being forced from the truck and arrested, YCSO stated.

No statement from Buchanan was available as of this report.

Both suspects were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. Buchanan faces charges of DUI, Felony Flight from Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, Criminal Damage, and Reckless Driving.

McKee faces a charge of Resisting/Interfering with Police.

Bond has not been set for either suspect.

"The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance of Prescott Valley Police officers in coordinating the effort the get this dangerous and wanted felon driver off the road," YCSO said in the release.

The Prescott Police Department will be filing additional charges based on crimes occurring within its jurisdiction.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.