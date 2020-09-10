Sept. 10 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services; how a vaccine might be handled in Arizona

Across Arizona, 1,545,586 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 207,002 positive results and 5,273 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Sept. 10.

Yavapai County has tested 38,094 residents with a total of 2,385 positive cases, 1,100 recovered, and 79 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and there are no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and five PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

HOW MIGHT A VACCINE BE HANDLED IN ARIZONA?

When a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, its distribution in Arizona could look a lot like how the state handled "swine flu" immunizations in 2009, according to health officials. YCCHS recruited hundreds of volunteers through the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). Testing sites were arranged in key locations in the county for H1N1 — both medical and non-medical for administering vaccine, filling out necessary paperwork, to traffic control inside and outside the locations.

The Yavapai County MRC was formed in 2003 to establish a team of active and retired medical professionals, non-medical laypersons, and public health professionals to help during medical or public health threats or emergencies that overwhelm current hospital resources.

"Since the events of 9/11, the MRC has played an important role in our county preparedness and response strategy," YCCHS said in the release. "MRC volunteers may be called to participate in responses for mass vaccination or antibiotic dispensing, mass medical care, disease control, or providing for the health needs of vulnerable populations, including sheltering."

If you have questions and would like more information about the MRC program, please contact YCCHS at 928-442-5487 or email web.phep@yavapai.us.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood;

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood; and,

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley.

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

Today, Thursday, Sept. 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day. September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.