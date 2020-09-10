OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 10
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Thank you Healing Field volunteers and Town of Prescott Valley
Student Essay Contest deadline is Oct. 1

To all of the volunteers and Town of Prescott Valley staff and leadership involved in bringing us the Healing Field, I thank you. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

To all of the volunteers and Town of Prescott Valley staff and leadership involved in bringing us the Healing Field, I thank you. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: September 10, 2020 2:42 a.m.

This week, my wife and I took two of our grandchildren and one of our sons to see the Healing Field in Prescott Valley. They had never visited the field, and now I hope they will never forget what they saw and felt.

To all of the volunteers and Town of Prescott Valley staff and leadership involved in bringing us the Healing Field, I thank you.

Thank you for the opportunity to help us remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and not just to remember the lives lost, but also to remember the unity and resolve we all felt as a nation as we worked together to rise up from the dust, despair and destruction caused by hate.

Thank you for the opportunity to provide a visual, reverent teaching moment for my grandchildren.

While they were not yet born, they felt the magnitude of that day as they walked among the rows and rows of red, white and blue flags. Their hearts were touched as they read the names of real people, and even eight children like themselves, who lost their lives that day because of hate and intolerance.

Thank you for the opportunities you have given my wife and me the past eight years to tell our children about the the 55 pairs of military boots, the 72 pairs of law enforcement boots, and the 343 pairs of firefighter boots that are placed at the base of so many of those flags. What a powerful way to illustrate for them the sacrifice heroes sometimes make to save or protect others. Thank you also for the 19 pairs of hotshot boots and special flags set apart on the field to remember our own local heroes.

If anyone reading this column has not experienced the Healing Field, please take a moment to pause from the chaos and clamor of an election year, the stresses of the pandemic and the daily routine we so easily slip into as we strive to get through it all, and come remember. Come share. Come teach.

The Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona has 2,977 United State Flags on display, one for each person who died on 9/11 plus 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Flags representing the firefighters who lost their lives on June 30, 2013, as they were fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Every flag tells a story.

The field is on display at the Prescott Valley Town Center, 7501 Civic Circle, now through Friday, Sept. 11. You can learn more at www.healingfieldpv.com.

STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST

The organizers of the Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona are holding a Student Essay Contest. The contest is an educational opportunity for students to learn about 9/11 and the people — civilians, policemen, and firefighters — for whom the flags fly. The contest is a way to encourage the children in our community to value American Patriotism, and the sacrifice of so many who have fought to keep us free.

Students in grades 4 through 12 are invited to write a 500-word essay describing how they feel when visiting the Healing Field, or what this field means to them. The deadline for entering is Oct. 1. With each essay, please include contact information, including school/teacher, email and phone number. All essays should be submitted via email to, HealingFieldPV@gmail.com. Winners will be presented awards and all participants will be recognized at a Prescott Valley Town Council meeting in November. For more information fill out the form online at healingfieldpv.com/student-essay-contest or contact Sandy Shaffer at 928-899-3111 or Darlene Pack­ard at 928-848-0626.

See related photo gallery

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Healing thanks
Letter to the editor: Healing Field thank you
Letter: Healing Field thanks
HUSD students learning about loss
Never forget 9/11; volunteers support effort, public pays respect
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries