Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Watch: Goat eats sheriff's paperwork

The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office bodycam image)

The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office bodycam image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 9, 2020 6:02 a.m.

Goat eats sheriff’s paperwork

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver.

The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.

The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.

Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.

